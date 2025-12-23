Viral Bride Meets Ex-Boyfriend Before Wedding Video: Woman Says 'Clip Was Scripted, Mujhe Aur Family Ko Bahot Troll Kiya' After Backlash

A recent viral video showing an Indian woman dressed as a bride meeting her ex-boyfriend just hours before her wedding triggered massive outrage and debate across social media platforms. The clip, which portrayed an emotional final meeting between the two, was shared and interpreted as a real-life incident. As a result, the woman in the video faced intense online scrutiny, moral policing, and personal attacks.

However, the woman issued a detailed clarification on her official Instagram account and revealed that the video was entirely scripted and shared without her consent.

The woman, identified as Shruti Dahuja, addressed the controversy publicly on Friday (December 19) and broke her silence for the first time since the clip went viral. In her official statement, she clarified that the video was fictional and part of scripted content.

Shruti revealed that she was selected at the last moment to play the role of a bride and had no control over how the final video was presented to the audience.

In a shocking revelation, Shruti also claimed that the video was uploaded without her permission. She explained that she had trusted content creator Aarav Mavi to share the video responsibly, with proper context, disclaimers, or tagging that would clearly indicate the clip was staged. However, the video was allegedly uploaded without any clarification, leading viewers to believe it depicted a real incident.

"Uss bande ne mujhe pucha bhi nahi ki is this okay ya main daal sakta hu kya video. He said 'Acting mein ye sab chalta hai. Maine uss baat ko chod diya lekin mujhe bahot zyada troll kiya gaya. Meri family ko bhi troll kiya. Usne meri mummy se bhi baat ki aur kaha ki vo ek clarification video daalega. Lekin isne clarification video mein sirf apni hi badhaai ki, mera zikr bhi nahi kiya. Bas itna kaha ki video scripted hai," Shruti said in the video.

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a red lehenga.

Following the video’s viral spread, Shruti became the target of severe online harassment. Social media users questioned her morality, attacked her personal character, and dragged her family, particularly her parents, into the controversy, despite them having no connection to the video.

Several users also expressed sympathy for the “groom” shown in the clip, assuming that Shruti had met an ex-lover behind his back just before marriage.

The backlash reportedly took an emotional toll on Shruti, who found herself defending her integrity against unfounded allegations. The situation also led to discussions around online misogyny, moral judgment of women, and the dangerous consequences of viral misinformation.

After Shruti’s clarification came to light, reactions on social media began to shift. Many users acknowledged that the video was scripted and criticised the irresponsible dissemination of misleading content. Some expressed relief that the truth had surfaced before the situation escalated further, while others claimed they had suspected the video was staged due to its dramatic presentation.