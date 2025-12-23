 'Mentally Ill' Chinese Woman Allegedly Living At Kuala Lumpur International Airport For A Year; Netizens Draw Parallels With 'The Terminal' | Video
A viral video from Kuala Lumpur International Airport shows a mentally ill Chinese woman allegedly living inside the terminal for nearly a year. The clip shows her surrounded by luggage, arguing with passengers and later sitting in a waiting area. Social media users compared the scenes to Tom Hanks’ film The Terminal, inspired by real-life airport resident Mehran Karimi Nasseri story online

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
The woman seen arguing with other passenger and later sitting and scrolling videos | X/@Msia_Tribune

A viral post on X has sparked widespread discussion after a video surfaced showing scenes similar to the Steven Spielberg film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. The video shows a foreign woman (according to media reports, Chinese) allegedly living at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for nearly a year. Reports also suggest that, the woman is mentally ill

Viral Video Shows Woman Living Inside KLIA

In the now-viral video, the woman is seen becoming visibly agitated, allegedly after children began playing near her. She is heard scolding or speaking loudly to another passenger, while a woman dressed in a brown T-shirt and jeans appears to be attempting to calm her down.

The video later shows the woman seated in one of KLIA’s waiting areas, focused on her phone and surrounded by multiple bags placed on airport trolleys, suggesting she had settled into the space.

Reports Claim She Has Lived at Airport for a Year

Following the video’s circulation, several media reports claimed that the woman had been residing inside Kuala Lumpur International Airport for nearly a year. She allegedly eats, sleeps, bathes, and uses airport facilities, including free Wi-Fi, to sustain herself.

According to the The Sun Malaysia, Neither immigration officials nor Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd had issued statements regarding the same.

Netizens Draw Parallels With ‘The Terminal’

As the post gained traction, social media users drew comparisons with The Terminal, which was inspired by the real-life story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian refugee who lived at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport from 1988 to 2006 due to legal statelessness.

Nasseri became a familiar figure at the airport, earning the nickname “Sir Alfred.” He spent years reading and writing on a bench until his documents were eventually resolved. Nasseri later returned to the airport and died there in 2022.

