Drunk TikToker tattooed Satanic cross on forehead

'Drunk and drive' is risky and illegal, however, tattooing when not sober doesn't seem to be a mess. The international media is buzzing about a TikToker who inked an inversed cross on his face while being intoxicated.
TikToker @crisggrim went viral for uploading a clip of him inking between his eyebrows. The clip has reportedly gathered more than 3 million views.
The self-proclaimed punk rock artist not only tattooed himself in drunk state but also filmed the happening. In the now viral video he can be seen giving a demo about the tattoo gun as he takes the machine over his forehead to create a line.
What does he create? A Satanic cross on forehead just perfectly between the eyebrows. He shared the clip and captioned it “no regrets”.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)