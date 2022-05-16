e-Paper Get App
Drunk TikToker tattooed Satanic cross on forehead

What's that activity you did while being drunk yet had no regrets later? For a TikToker it was inking an inversed cross on his face.

Monday, May 16, 2022

TikTok @crisggrim
'Drunk and drive' is risky and illegal, however, tattooing when not sober doesn't seem to be a mess. The international media is buzzing about a TikToker who inked an inversed cross on his face while being intoxicated.

TikToker @crisggrim went viral for uploading a clip of him inking between his eyebrows. The clip has reportedly gathered more than 3 million views.

The self-proclaimed punk rock artist not only tattooed himself in drunk state but also filmed the happening. In the now viral video he can be seen giving a demo about the tattoo gun as he takes the machine over his forehead to create a line.

What does he create? A Satanic cross on forehead just perfectly between the eyebrows. He shared the clip and captioned it “no regrets”.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:41 PM IST