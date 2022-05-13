Wait, what? Viral video shows thousands of scorpions roaming in an abandoned house

What if you enter a house which is full of something you are scared of? Oh, no! Gives goosebumps, right?

A video showing thousands of scorpions roaming in an abandoned house has surfaced on the internet and undoubtedly gone viral. "Guy finds thousands of scorpions in an abandoned house," read the post caption when shared on Reddit.

The origin of the clip or where it was shot is unknown and mysterious, however, the clip for sure gives chills to one's spine over its scary scorpion punch. The post has been upvoted more than 33,000 times since posted, with netizens dubbing it to be “stuff of nightmares”.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:28 PM IST