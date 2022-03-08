Watch video: Little girl nails 'Kacha Badam' trend with her cute moves

If you are an ardent Instagram user, you might have watched or even tried creating the trending 'Kacha Badam' reels. The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling that is surfacing over the internet, from lip-sync to dance reels.

In a recent video shared on social media, we could see a young girl dancing to the moves of Bhuban Badyakar's trending beat. The little dancer is dressed in a pink gown while grooving to the steps of the popular song 'Kacha Badam'.

What adds to cuteness is that she not only attempts to sync the steps of the viral song, but also adds some piece of originality to it. She is seen covering her face, initially, similar to Pushpa: The Rise's 'Jhukega nahi' style. Later, she shakes her head with eyes closed, and leaves viewers mesmerized with her dance moves.

To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang 'Badam Badam' jingle to sell his product across villages, and went viral for his creation. His song was remixed and popularized by Godhulibela Music, which recently offered 3 Lakh rupees to the creator. He was also felicitated by the West Bengal Police and made to perform in a 5 star restaurant at Kolkata.

Recently, the singer had been admitted to the hospital for crashing his car while trying to learn it. However, he was discharged ina few days time, on last Tuesday evening.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:40 PM IST