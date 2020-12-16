Watch: Soldiers in white who went viral amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the novel coronavirus wrecked havoc on the world, soldiers in white worked day and night to cure their patients. Amid this, some doctors and nurses also took upon the task to keep up the spirits of those infected and won hearts on the internet.
While some frontline warriors ringed in to positivity by shaking a leg to Bollywood songs, others left netizens amazed with their courage and commitment against the fatal pandemic.
Here are a few doctors who went viral amid the COVID-19 pandemic:
Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee chooses stethoscope over crown
In April, Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee returned to work as a doctor amid the global coronavirus crisis.
The 23-year-old, who was on a humanitarian trip to India, had flown back to UK to resume her work as a doctor. The beauty queen knew it was time to join the task force when she saw her colleagues at the hospital covering really long shifts.
The pageant winner, in an interview with Fox News said, "I've been to Africa, Turkey, and India was the first of the Asian countries I was going to travel to. After India, I had several other countries that had to be cut short because of obviously the coronavirus. I knew the best place for me would be back at the hospital."
Bhasha also said that it wasn't a tough call to take as she had been receiving calls and messages from her colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, about how difficult the situation is. She also said that it felt wrong to wear the crown amid the crisis.
Too hot for clothes
A Russian nurse tending to patients was rebuked for wearing lingerie underneath a see-through protective personal equipment, a Russian local press reported.
A picture of the nurse and an elderly patient staring at her in the background of the hospital in the Tula region south of Mexico went viral on the internet in less than 24 hours.
A report stated that the hospital chiefs punished the nurse for 'non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing'.
However, the nurse, reported to be in her 20s said, “it gets too hot in the protective equipment [for clothes].”
Doctor from Assam whose viral 'Ghungroo' dance left Hrithik Roshan in awe
Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam went viral for his epic dance on the song ‘Ghungroo’ from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s 2019 film ‘WAR’.
The video was RT’d more than 7K times on Twitter, and was also lauded by Hrithik, who wrote, “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”
According to a report by Indian Express, the performance was filmed inside a recovery room with a few patients and other doctors.
Senapati told the daily that it was the last day of his duty at the COVID-19 ward and his colleagues insisted for a dance.
Speaking about the video he said that the week had been tough and just wanted to keep the morale up.
Actress Shikha Malhotra, who volunteered to nurse COVID-19 patients
Actress Shikha Malhotra, who was seen in films like 'Fan' and 'Running Shaadi and 'Kaanchli: Life In a Slough', had taken up nursing for COVID-19 patients in March.
She had shared that she was "working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus".
Incidentally, Shikha has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital.
After treating novel coronavirus patients for over six months, Shikha had tested positive for COVID-19 in October.
"Tested Positive #Admitted. Abhi oxygen ki kami mehsoos ho rahi hai. Post unke liye jo kehte hain corona kuch bhi nahin (I feel I am low on oxygen right now. This post is for those who say corona is no big deal. #serving #continuously from past 6 months with all of your best wishes and prayers," she wrote as caption, with a collage of two images.
Mumbai doctor grooves to Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' in PPE suit
Dr. Richa Negi from Mumbai, a social media star who has 127k followers on Instagram, shared a video of herself grooving to Street Dancer 3D's peppy dance number 'Garmi', while wearing a Personal protective equipment (PPE) suit. The video went viral on the photo-sharing app and received over 2,021,242 views.
Spreading the message of positivity, Richa Negi wrote in the caption: "We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit.
HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation.
If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz"
"Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It," she added.
Watch the video here:
West Bengal medical intern dancing in PPE suit goes viral
Sonali Dhawal, a corona warrior and an intern at the Malda Medical College & Hospital in North Bengal, had recorded a video where she danced away to the beats of a patriotic song. It was her way of dealing with job stress and depression.
“We have to put ourselves aside in this situation. I haven’t been able to go home for the past six months. This is a way to motivate myself that I to stay here, look after patients. It is my work and responsibility. This video was an attempt to stay motivated," said Sonali Dhawal.
