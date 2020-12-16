Watch: Soldiers in white who went viral amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the novel coronavirus wrecked havoc on the world, soldiers in white worked day and night to cure their patients. Amid this, some doctors and nurses also took upon the task to keep up the spirits of those infected and won hearts on the internet.

While some frontline warriors ringed in to positivity by shaking a leg to Bollywood songs, others left netizens amazed with their courage and commitment against the fatal pandemic.

Here are a few doctors who went viral amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee chooses stethoscope over crown

In April, Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee returned to work as a doctor amid the global coronavirus crisis.

The 23-year-old, who was on a humanitarian trip to India, had flown back to UK to resume her work as a doctor. The beauty queen knew it was time to join the task force when she saw her colleagues at the hospital covering really long shifts.

The pageant winner, in an interview with Fox News said, "I've been to Africa, Turkey, and India was the first of the Asian countries I was going to travel to. After India, I had several other countries that had to be cut short because of obviously the coronavirus. I knew the best place for me would be back at the hospital."

Bhasha also said that it wasn't a tough call to take as she had been receiving calls and messages from her colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, about how difficult the situation is. She also said that it felt wrong to wear the crown amid the crisis.