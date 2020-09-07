Video of West Bengal medical intern dancing in PPE suit goes viral

The video has gone viral on social media of this young intern who is working hard to stay motivated while she also knows the hazards of her profession in serving COVID-19 patients. “We have to put ourselves aside in this situation. I haven’t been able to go home for the past six months. This is a way to motivate myself that I to stay here, look after patients. It is my work and responsibility. This video was an attempt to stay motivated.” Said Sonali Dhawal.

The medical intern goes on to say, “I am happy that this video has inspired a lot of people. Amidst so much negativity I have been able to spread some positivity, that itself is a big thing.”

There have been videos in recent months on social media, of doctors and other healthcare professionals across the country breaking into a dance during a light moment. This video of Sonali is yet another reminder of how healthcare professionals are battling the COVID-19 situation in the frontline and yet finding a way to stay motivated, not just as a sense of responsibility but also finding light amidst the darkness.