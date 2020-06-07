'I will not see COVID-19 positive Muslim patients': Alleged WhatsApp chat of Rajasthan doctors go viral

The novel coronavirus outbreak appears to have brought the best and worst of humanity to the fore. In recent times, there has been several reports pertaining to religious bias and now, screenshots of a purported conversation between the staff of a Rajasthan hospital has come under the police scanner. Investigations are now underway to authenticate the allegations and the chat screenshots.

According to an Indian Express report, the staff of a private hospital in Churu district had had a WhatsApp conversation about not treating Muslim patients. Allegedly, the individuals are associated with the Srichand Baradiya Rog Nidan Kendra in the Sardarshahar area of Rajasthan.