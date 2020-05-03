Bigotry amid pandemic: Sudharshan News' Suresh Chavhanke has problem with colours of COVID-19 zones; #SureshChavhanke_मूर्ख_है trends

Sudharshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke has time and again declared that India is a Hindu Rashtra. In fact, he has even said that his channel is dedicated only to Hindus. He is infamous for brandishing guns, swords and has also been arrested allegedly for inciting communal hatred.
However, on Sunday, Chavhanke's bigotry even extended to the colours of the COVID-19 zones in the country. Taking to Twitter, he said that he strongly objects with colours of the COVID-19 zones. He said that the most-affected zones should be 'green' and not 'red'. He further added that 'orange' should be the colour for 'coronavirus free zones'. To the uninitiated, green is associated with Muslims and orange with Hindus.
After Chavhanke's bigotry amid the pandemic, Congress' Radhika Khera slammed him and wrote, "RT if you agree #SureshChavhanke_मूर्ख_है."
Meanwhile, #SureshChavhanke_मूर्ख_है began trending on Twitter and Sudharshan News' Editor-in-Chief was brutally trolled for his tweet.
"Nothing can be more heinous than thinking of this third rate level..And this gentleman runs an "unbiased" newschannel.....Shameful and unacceptable," a Twitter user wrote.
Another Twitter user wrote, "A marking system that is easily readable and is accepted universally globally is beyond this man's understanding. We always predict someone might have come from the future. What are the possibilities of someone accidentally landing in 2020 from dark ages in the past? Also I am sure this street will to go beyond his brain capabilities. Oh sorry I said brain I mean whatever that is in his head."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
