‘Time, 9 AM is overlapping with Ramayan’: Suresh Chavhanke has a problem with PM’s speech timing tomorrow

On Thursday, even as PM Modi announced that he’d share a video at 9 AM on Friday, Sudarshan News TV's editor-in-chief, chairman and managing director Suresh Chavhanke had a very important objection.
PM Modi tweeted; “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा।“
This led Chavhanke to reiterated: “Time, 9am is overlapping with Ramayan.”
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.
He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
In his last address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
