Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee chooses stethoscope over crown, resumes work as a doctor to fight COVID-19

Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee has returned to work as a doctor amid the global coronavirus crisis. The 23-year-old who was on a humanitarian trip to India has flown back to UK to resume her work as a doctor. She said that her colleagues at the hospital were covering really long shifts as they were taking on responsibilities they didn't have before, that's when the beauty queen knew it was time to join the task force.

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee was in India for a humanitarian trip when she decided to resume her medical career and re-join the task force. The pageant winner, in an interview with Fox News said, "I've been to Africa, Turkey, and India was the first of the Asian countries I was going to travel to. After India, I had several other countries that had to be cut short because of obviously the coronavirus. I knew the best place for me would be back at the hospital."

Bhasha also said that it wasn't a tough call to take as she had been receiving calls and messages from her colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, about how difficult the situation is. She also said that it felt wrong to wear the crown amid the crisis.

Mukherjee added, "I don't know if I'm psychologically ready for the death toll and if patients do pass, how do you detach yourself without blaming yourself? Those are the thoughts that are going through my mind."

She has also been using her social media platform to spread awarness about COVID-19. Urging fans to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, she wrote, "We owe it to our brilliant NHS staff and healthcare staff all over the world to at least follow one simple step: stay at home.

Our fore father's lasted world wars , famines , great depression, partitions, haulocaust - the trauma of which was by far much bigger than anything we are facing right now constricted within our own four walls.

Health care staff are risking their lives for us so let's risk our mere leisure for a little while to say thank you to them."