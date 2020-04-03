Good news during coronavirus: Taj Group opens their rooms for BMC doctors working on COVID-19

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the world, claiming 54,465 lives and infecting 1,034,116 people globally, the Taj Group in a heartwarming initiative, has opened their rooms for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) doctors working on COVID-19 in Mumbai.
Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, took to Twitter and applauded the Taj Group's initiative. "The Taj group has opened their rooms at Hotel President, Hotel Taj Mahal Colaba and Taj Lands End Bandra for BMC doctors working on #COVID19 duty. See here Bhabha Hospital Bandra doctors and nurses at Taj Lands End Bandra . @TataCompanies," he wrote.
The Taj Hotels thanked Harsh Goenka for his kind words. "Thank you for your kind words, Mr. Goenka! We are grateful to have the real heroes with us, who are keeping us safe and healthy. Our commitment is towards their wellbeing while they are on the frontlines in this time of need," wrote Taj Hotels.
Twitterati also appreciated Taj Group's initiative. "Amazing gesture from the Taj group again ...the doctors and nurses deserve best possible support...they are doing a amazing service ...keep up the great work both to the Doctors,Nurses and ofcourse Tata group rocks ...," a Twitter user wrote.
Another user wrote, "Tht's a sweet gesture towards all out the doctors, nurses etc. from @TataCompanies !! This would help them relive their stress while doing their duty. Thank you @RNTata2000 & @TataCompanies for taking care of our 'Frontline Heroes' & thank you doctors for taking our care !!"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, 67 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 490. The death toll in the state rose to 26 after 6 deaths occurred on the day. 50 people have been discharged, said the Maharashtra Health Department.
