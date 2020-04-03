Good news during coronavirus: Taj Group opens their rooms for BMC doctors working on COVID-19

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the world, claiming 54,465 lives and infecting 1,034,116 people globally, the Taj Group in a heartwarming initiative, has opened their rooms for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) doctors working on COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, took to Twitter and applauded the Taj Group's initiative. "The Taj group has opened their rooms at Hotel President, Hotel Taj Mahal Colaba and Taj Lands End Bandra for BMC doctors working on #COVID19 duty. See here Bhabha Hospital Bandra doctors and nurses at Taj Lands End Bandra . @TataCompanies," he wrote.

The Taj Hotels thanked Harsh Goenka for his kind words. "Thank you for your kind words, Mr. Goenka! We are grateful to have the real heroes with us, who are keeping us safe and healthy. Our commitment is towards their wellbeing while they are on the frontlines in this time of need," wrote Taj Hotels.