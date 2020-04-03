Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST employee tests positive of COVID-19

An employee working in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

He was admitted to a private hospital on March 26 after showing symptoms of the virus and his condition is stable currently.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Health Department said that all his colleagues have been home-quarantined.

The infected person's residential building has been sealed as a precautionary measure. The office where he used to work has also been closed from April 2 and will be sanitized.

According to sources, he visited his native place on March 18 and 19. The BMC employee resumed his office at Hutatma Chowk in evening shift on March 20.

On the next day (March 21) he reported to his Wadala workplace in morning shift. However, due to ill health, he took an off from work starting from March 22.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, a total of 423 people have been tested positive for the virus and the death toll rose to 21 on Friday. Also, 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under cluster containment task. A total of 2,455 teams of health department are working in various containment zones of the state, said Maharashtra Health Department.