Breaking: Suspected of coronavirus, Mumbai Zonal DCP admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has been admitted to the city's Lilavati Hospital on Friday. The top cop has been quarantined after showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease. However, no confirmation has been given yet on whether the officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, a total of 423 people have been tested positive for the virus and the death toll rose to 21 on Friday. Also, 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under cluster containment task. A total of 2,455 teams of health department are working in various containment zones of the state, said Maharashtra Health Department.

(This is a developing story)