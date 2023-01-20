WATCH: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla refuses to reply to 'impromptu questions' put forth by Rebel News journalists, video goes viral from Davos | Twitter: Rebel News

Davos: Albert Bourla, Chief Executive Officer of US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, encountered a series of tough questions about the efficacy of its Covid vaccine on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum meeting, but he repeatedly ignored the queries and a video on it has gone viral.

A Rebel News journalist was seen asking a lot of uncomfortable questions to the Pfizer CEO. Among the questions, he asked the CEO why the manufacturer kept the fact secret that its vaccine did not stop transmission of the virus.

"Thank you very much," says Albert while refusing the alleged 'unscripted' questions

The Pfizer chief time and again ducked these questions, only to say "Thank you very much" and "Have a nice day".

"Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, has never had an unscripted media interview in his life. Until today. We asked him 29 questions. And he could answer none of them (sic)," tweeted Rebel News journalist Ezra Levant who can be seen in the video along with his teammate Avi Yemini.

"Vaccines do not stop transmission," asks the journalist

In the video, the journalist was heard saying, "You (Pfizer) said it was 100 per cent effective, then 90 per cent, then 80 per cent, then 70 per cent, but we now know that the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why do you keep that secret?"

Time for him to apologise?

The journalist kept on following the Pfizer chief even though he did not solicit a response. In another question, he was heard asking whether it was time to apologise to the world and to give refunds to the countries that bought vaccines that did not yield results.

Going back to the initial days of the commencement of the vaccination drive, the US-based pharma firm Pfizer sought an indemnity bond that will exempt it from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccine.

To the unversed, Rebel News is a Canadian political and social commentary media outlet.

(With ANI inputs)

