WATCH: Barack Obama heckled during voter rally In Detroit, woman calls him 'finer than a mug'; here's how he responded

Barack Obama during a voter rally In Detroit | Twitter

When in Michigan, former US President Barack Obama was campaigning in Detroit with Gov Gretchen Whitmer, who is being challenged by Republican Tudor Dixon, he was heckled by the attendees. A woman witnessing Obama's speech interrupted and distracted him with abusive comments. She said it aloud in the crowd, "Motherf****r" followed by "You're finer than a mug."

It was when Obama said "I'm getting old and gray" that the lady from just behind him uttered those words and stole the audience's attention.

Watch:

Obama: I’m getting old and gray.



Black lady: You fine than a mfer. pic.twitter.com/8ilpc5GsKM — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 29, 2022

He didn't lose calm over the incident. Reacting to the comments, Obama was heard replying, "She said I'm still fine. Okay." "I’m not gonna tell Michelle you said that, although Michelle does agree. She knows," he added noting that the stage was getting distracted.

Obama kicked off the rally in the state of Georgia where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for a full six-year term in the Senate. According to reports, he will further head to the purple state of Nevada on Tuesday, and to the crucial northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania on November 5.