WATCH: Barack Obama heckled during voter rally In Detroit, woman calls him 'finer than a mug'; here's how he responded

When the former US President heard the abusive comments from the crowd, he didn't lose calm to the incident. Here's how he managed to reply to the woman who called him "Motherf****r"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
Barack Obama during a voter rally In Detroit | Twitter
When in Michigan, former US President Barack Obama was campaigning in Detroit with Gov Gretchen Whitmer, who is being challenged by Republican Tudor Dixon, he was heckled by the attendees. A woman witnessing Obama's speech interrupted and distracted him with abusive comments. She said it aloud in the crowd, "Motherf****r" followed by "You're finer than a mug."

It was when Obama said "I'm getting old and gray" that the lady from just behind him uttered those words and stole the audience's attention.

He didn't lose calm over the incident. Reacting to the comments, Obama was heard replying, "She said I'm still fine. Okay." "I’m not gonna tell Michelle you said that, although Michelle does agree. She knows," he added noting that the stage was getting distracted.

Obama kicked off the rally in the state of Georgia where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for a full six-year term in the Senate. According to reports, he will further head to the purple state of Nevada on Tuesday, and to the crucial northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania on November 5.

Read Also
Javed Akhtar urges Michelle Obama to return to White House, netizens question 'how'
