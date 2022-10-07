Javed Akhtar urges Michelle Obama to return to White House, netizens question 'how'

Michelle Obama can been putting forth her new book titled "The Light We Carry" to the readers. While she tweeted to promote her writing, Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to share a non-contextual comment. Akhtar who introduced himself to be a famous name from India, appealed her to return in the White House.
Check tweets:
For his all-of-a-sudden words, Akhtar was brutally trolled on the microblogging platform. Twitterati began trending memes in this regard, and a few questioned how the lady could make it to the White House unless a political process came into being.
Take a look at a few reactions:
