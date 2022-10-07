e-Paper Get App
Javed Akhtar urges Michelle Obama to return to White House, netizens question 'how'

The Indian poet and lyricist was brutally trolled for his sudden appeal. Twitterati began trending memes in this regard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Michelle Obama can been putting forth her new book titled "The Light We Carry" to the readers. While she tweeted to promote her writing, Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to share a non-contextual comment. Akhtar who introduced himself to be a famous name from India, appealed her to return in the White House.

Check tweets:

For his all-of-a-sudden words, Akhtar was brutally trolled on the microblogging platform. Twitterati began trending memes in this regard, and a few questioned how the lady could make it to the White House unless a political process came into being.

Take a look at a few reactions:

article-image

