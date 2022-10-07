e-Paper Get App
Stuffing things under phone cover? THIS viral video can give you relatable vibes

If you are someone who uses the back cover of your phones to load some quick-use essentials, this video can burst you into laughter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Instagram
Can you imagine a day without your phone? In most cases, people keep their phones handy wherever they go throughout the day. Not just that, in case someone adds a back cover to their gadget, they often load it with quick-use essentials. If you are one of those who utilizes the phone cover to stuff things, this video can burst you into laughter.

A video shared by food delivery app, Swiggy (Instamart) shows how people overload things into their phone's back cover. The video begins mocking "girls" in particular on such behaviour, wherein they are seen adding sugar pouches, money, chocolate and their wrappers... to the cover.

Watch:

Since shared a couple of days ago, the video has impressed netizens with relatable vibes. On Instagram, the video post was captioned to read, "The real life doraemon pocketzzz," winning hundreds of likes.

The now-viral footage seems to subtly suggest that the brand can help them with the desired items when need be, instead of carrying them all the way into their handy smartphone accessories.

