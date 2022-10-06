Travel app's quirky Dussehra wish goes viral, check viral 'Dus Bahane...' post

Instagram/Ixigo

Don't we all want to go and experience that 'Dil Chahta Hain' moment once in our lives? Surely thousands of friends would have planned a road trip, however, not all would have materialized.

Do you have that one friend who is at peak of excuses to drop from the plan? If yes, this post by Ixigo, an Indian AI-based online travel portal, will give you relatable vibes.

In their post on Dussehra, Ixigo hinted at trip cancellations and related excuses. The idea was displayed in a quirky format, with the ten-headed demon-king Ravan and the mind-blogging bahane (excuses).

Remember the popular Bollywood song 'Dus bahane karke le gaye dil'? Here are 10 excuses that are commonly shared to skip a trip. While the tenth day of the festival concludes with Ravan Dahan, the travel app suggested on destroying all such excuses, and eventually go on a trip.

Check Ixigo's quirky post on the festive:

The now-viral post suggests that there is one friend who excitedly initiates the plan, but then cancels it later. Some of the excuses stated by the travel app in their Dussehra post, reads, 'Bhai paise bilkool nahi hain (Bro, there's a financial crunch), 'Billi rasta kaat gai' which is considered bad luck, 'sar dard', 'muhrat aacha nahi hain', 'ghar mein hawan hain', 'chuuti nahi hain' and so on...