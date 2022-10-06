Watch: 'Ravan' enjoys Haryanvi song 'Matak Chalungi' on streets; viral video receives hilarious reactions

Twitter

If you were busy witnessing Ravan Dahan last night, a video showing a happy and vibrant Ravan could have missed your sight. In most parts of the country, Unlike the saddening cases of Ramlila artiste dying of cardiac arrest during stage performances, this clip has spread positive vibes.

The video, which is now doing rounds on social media, shows an artiste Ravan and Surpanaka grooving to the Haryanvi beat 'Matak Chalungi.' When the footage surfaced on the internet, netizens were impressed by Ravan's energetic performance on the streets.

Meanwhile, some took to hilariously associated the viral video with the cancellation of Ravan Dahan session. Due to stormy weather, the burning of the demon-king effigy became troublesome in some areas, which led netizens to co-relate the dance as a celebration move for Ravan.

Watch video and check reactions by Twitterati:

