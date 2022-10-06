Watch: Stormy weather in Patna leads to fall of effigy before Ravan dahan | Twitter

Patna: After the nine-day festival associated with Maa Durga, devotees celebrate Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra to mark the victory of good over evil. On the day of Dussehra, festival include various religious rituals to seek blessings from the divine entities, one such event that marks this day is Ravan dahan.

To the unversed, Ravan dahan observes the killing of the demon king, Ravan for his deed of abducting Lord Ram's beloved wife, Sita. During the celebrations of Dussehra, an effigy kept for Ravan dahan fell to ground before hand. Due to stormy weather in Patna, the huge Ravan effigy collapsed. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, no one was injured during the sudden incident.

Watch: