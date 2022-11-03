Does having sex make you look older? This video interview by BeerBiceps goes viral, attracts counter tweets; watch

e-Paper Get App
Updated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Does having sex make you look older? Watch this viral video | FPJ
You might have come across the notion that "sex increases metabolic function" and thus works as an anti-ageing element in one's life. However, a recent interview by BeerBiceps put forth a different point of view.

When social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) interviewed a Yoga and Meditation teacher named Ambika Devi, the guest attracted flak for her opinion that "Having sex makes a woman look older." For this comment turned into a controversial one, the interview snippet has gone viral on the internet, attracting counter opinions.

To get a glimpse of the interview, watch video:

article-image

An American chief wellness officer Michael Roizen was quoted in reports suggesting that having sex is a way to avoid ageing faster. He says, "Antiaging effects of sex can be traced after surveying available literature. Having sex at least twice a week can make your real age about 1.6 years younger than if you had sex only once a week." Roizen's reading of the research and his clinical work led him to believe that sex keeps people younger because it "decreases stress, relaxes us, enhances intimacy, and helps personal relationships.

Meanwhile, when Ambika Devi suggested that having sex can make one age faster, Twitterati began to take a dig into the statement. While some called the content being viewed as "cringe" and slammed the guest to have been "graduated from WhatsApp University," a few netizens wrote a detailed comment to counter the expressed opinion about sex and ageing.

Check reactions:

