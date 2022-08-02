Did Mahua Moitra respond on Louis Vuitton bag buzz? Old interview video goes viral

Twitter

In the video of Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar eating raw brinjal during an Indian Parliament session, we could spot another TMC leader Mahua Moitra (seated beside) with her expensive bag.

The Free Press Journal was the first to report the incident and suggest that the branded good was worth around Rs 1.6 Lakh. After Moitra created buzz for carrying Louis Vuitton to the official place, she proudly shared a 'Jholewala' tweet on the micro-blogging website. No sooner we noted that Moitra had blocked FPJ from viewing her Twitter profile.

To the unversed, the full-time politician is a fashion woman. Her way of carrying self speaks of her love towards lifestyle and grooming. Verve magazine reported in 2014 that Mahua is never seen without her crisp cotton saris and a Louis Vuitton slinging on her arm. Mahua's first Louis Vuitton, a monogram Alma, was a gift from my husband in London.

It isn't that she has clearly responded to the latest concerns over her LV bag, an old video of her media interview has surfaced again on the internet. Speaking to The Print in 2021, the TMC leader had said that she still has the bag she bought with her hard-earned money.

"I still have the bag. Rural people relate to me because I do their work. I'm from there. I love them&they love me. That's all there is to it," - @MahuaMoitra on having a LOUIS VUITTON bag. She's not answerable to brainless pipsqueaks as

