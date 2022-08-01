Watch Video: TMC Leader Mahua Moitra carries bag worth Rs 1.6 Lakh to Parliament, Brinjal video spills beans

Twitter

While the nation was talking about brinjal episode that took place in the parliament session a while ago, FPJ drew attention towards TMC Leader Mahua Moitra's luxury bag.

In the video of Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar eating raw brinjal, we can spot Moitra (seated beside) with her expensive bag. According to fashion blogs and websites, the branded handbag is believed to be worth around Rs 1.6 Lakh.

Watch:

In a similar incident in the past, Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris had became the subject of debate for carrying her Louis Vuitton handbag to the Parliament. Reports from the international media hint that the House had halted the session to discuss and settle the concerns over the type of lavish handbag brought inside the Parliament. Several members in the House asked her to provide an explanation on why she carried such a humongous item to the official place. Later, Passaris revealed of carrying the expensive branded product inside over a medical reason.