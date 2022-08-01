WATCH: TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar bites into raw brinjal in Parliament, slams Centre over price rise | Video Screengrab

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday slammed the Centre over the issue of price rise and asked whether the government wanted the people to eat raw food.

The TMC MP said, "The government is trying to get us into the habit of eating uncooked food."

"Government should understand how cylinder price rise is impacting the common man. The prices have increased four times in the last few months. How will the poor spend Rs 1100?" she asked.

She then flashed a raw brinjal and took a bite out of it.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, TMC MPs protested in Parliament premises today demanding a discussion in the House on the issue of safety of women.

TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor had submitted notices for a discussion on the "need for prevention of crimes against women" in light of "latest reported incidents".

The MPs had moved the notices after Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan was accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.

Holding placards that read "Stop crimes against women in Gujarat" and shouting slogans, the TMC MPs held a protest against gate number 12 of Parliament House.

"There are allegations against Gujarat's rural development minister Arjunsinh Chauhan of raping and illegally confining a woman. We demanded a discussion on this in the House," said Sen.