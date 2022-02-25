Watch: Kili Paul grooves to 3 Indian beats in row after being felicitated by High Commission in Tanzania

If you are an active Instagram user, you will know that Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul often post videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to popular Indian songs.

Earlier this month, Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Indian envoy Binaya Pradhan shared a few pictures with Kili Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania, while the internet sensation too posted the images on his social media pages.

After this felicitation, Kili seems to be overjoyed with Indian melodies. In a means of thankfulness and gratitude or out of sheer joy, the three consecutive posts made by the Instagram personality were the beats from our country - Haryanvi Tere Bargi followed by two Bollywood music.

In the initial video post the award, Kili made a solo appearance on social media grooving to Diler Kharkiya's 'Tere Bargi' beat. This video hit the internet on the same day when he posted his pictures with the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

A day later, he took to film along sister Neema over the beats of the Bollywood retro sung by Udit Narayan, 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from Veer Zara. He captioned this post, "Old is gold."

Not just that, Kili Paul grooved to 3 Indian beats in row to express his joy and gratitude to the country. The third video post featured the duo lip-sync to 'Tere bin nai lagda dil mera dholna' from the Bollywood film Simmba.

Watch these videos, right here:

Friday, February 25, 2022