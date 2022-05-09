Watch: Kid plays with goat, video goes viral

Videos of animals playing with babies tend to go viral. Some people believe dogs are humans' best friends, and the cutest companion they can ever get. But have you seen a goat imitating the actions of a kid?

Recently, a video of a goat imitating the actions of a kid went viral.

In the video, the kid is seen standing on the grass when a goat goes up to him and slightly pushes him and jumps. The child falls on the ground and gets back up laughing. The child then jumps and the goat imitates his actions and jumps too. This has received mixed reactions from netizens.

the clip was shared by @TheFigen with the caption, "Two innocence is so sweet!"

The video was uploaded on Twitter A few hours back and since then it has been watched more than 800k times and received multiple retweets and comments.

Have a look at the video:

Two innocence is so sweet! 🤗🤗😂pic.twitter.com/3Zli4Pi8DL — Figen (@TheFigen) May 8, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:22 PM IST