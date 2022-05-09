e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Kid plays with goat, video goes viral

Watch: Kid plays with goat, video goes viral

Video of goat playing with kid and imitating his actions is going viral on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Advertisement

Videos of animals playing with babies tend to go viral. Some people believe dogs are humans' best friends, and the cutest companion they can ever get. But have you seen a goat imitating the actions of a kid?

Recently, a video of a goat imitating the actions of a kid went viral.

In the video, the kid is seen standing on the grass when a goat goes up to him and slightly pushes him and jumps. The child falls on the ground and gets back up laughing. The child then jumps and the goat imitates his actions and jumps too. This has received mixed reactions from netizens.

the clip was shared by @TheFigen with the caption, "Two innocence is so sweet!"

The video was uploaded on Twitter A few hours back and since then it has been watched more than 800k times and received multiple retweets and comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Watch: Motorcyclist reacts to getting hit by car, leaving netizens in awe Watch: Motorcyclist reacts to getting hit by car, leaving netizens in awe
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Dad reacts to kids giving him a surprise, wins hearts on the internet Watch: Dad reacts to kids giving him a surprise, wins hearts on the internet

ALSO READ

Watch: Man meets wife who has alzheimer, video goes viral Watch: Man meets wife who has alzheimer, video goes viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:22 PM IST