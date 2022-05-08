Watch: Man meets wife who has alzheimer, video goes viral

It's not a great feeling when your better half doesn't recognise your face or voice anymore.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet of a man who goes to meet his wife who has alzheimer. "She has alzheimer and can't remember anything," reads the text on the video.

In the video, the man is sitting in a wheelchair and the woman is in a wheelchair too. He waves at her and she recognised him immediately. She can be heard saying, "Oh my god! my precious Dan, That's my Dan." The caretaker moves his chair close to hers. Some netizens reacted by recalling similar incidents in the comment section while others were adoring them.

Reportedly, it was their 66th wedding anniversary.

This heart-warming video was uploaded by goodnews_movement with the caption: "Unforgettable love".

The video was uploaded on Instagram 16 hours back and since then it has been watched 779k times and received 42k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

