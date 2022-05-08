Woman finds snake's skin in parotta. Here's what happened next

A shocking incident of Kerala has came into the light.

According to reports, a woman named 'Priya' along with her daughter ordered parotta from a hotel located in Thiruvananthapuram’s Nedumangad. After receiving the order, they found Snake's skin inside the parotta and immediately called the restaurant owner to complain. They reported the incident to the Nedumangad police station from which they were directed to the Food Safety Office in the municipality office.

Here's what the officials said:

“We inspected the hotel immediately. It worked in a bad condition. The kitchen did not have sufficient lighting and scrap was seen dumped outside. The outlet was shut at once and a show-cause notice served,” said Arshitha Basheer, food safety officer of Nedumangad Circle.

“Our preliminary finding is that the dead skin was in the newspaper used for packing the food. The parotta was placed on a transparent packing paper and wrapped around with newspaper. The skin somehow came into contact with the porotta beneath. The skin piece was half a finger long" She added

The hotel has been temporarily closed and their license is cancelled. The Food Safety department’s punishment, suspending or cancelling licence or fine will be decided after the lab report is out.

