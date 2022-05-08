Watch: Creature looks like 'baby dinosours', video goes viral

Nature never fails to amaze us and the internet is full of cute animal videos.

Recently, a video went viral in which a group of creatures were seen running on the beach. Many called them 'baby dinosaurs'.

This 14-second clip has left netizens confused. Some were able to figure it out that these are not 'baby dinousers' but 'baby coatis'.

Coatis, also known as coatimundis, are members of the family Procyonidae. They are diurnal mammals native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. They have small ears, a long tail, and dark feet. They often use their tails for balancing their bodies. Which made them look like dinousers while they were running. Their fur coats usually come in black or brown color with a lighter underpart. Coatis are about 12 inches in height and usually weigh between 4 to 18 lbs.

One of the Twitter user wrote "I showed this to my 9 yr old son and it took him a few seconds to figure out what’s going on. Took me a million years that’s the effect of watching Jurassic movies all your life."

While another user pointed out that this video had been edited it's in reverse.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter few days back and since then it had received almost 14 Milliom views 306k likes and 51k retweets.

This took me a few seconds.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

