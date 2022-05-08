Watch video: Cat distracts owner from wfh, leaving netizens feeling 'aww'

Work from home has many benefits, but let's not forget how sleepy we feel or eat excessively while roaming around the house carrying laptop in our hands. But what about those who own pets?

A video went viral on the internet in which a cat was seen distracting her owner from working but the owner definitely had a genius hack .

In the video, the cat was seen sitting patiently on the keyboard as she didn't wanted her owner to work and give attention to her but the owner comes back with an amazing hack in which he attached an extension keyboard to continue the work without hassle and spend some time with the cat at the same time.

The video is uploaded by minuetthecalico on Instagram with the caption: "WFH hack - no one tell her" it had been watched 900k times and had received 54k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:54 PM IST