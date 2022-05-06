Stock market falls again. Netizens react hilariously on Twitter

Another day another fall in ther stock market. These sharp declines are becoming routine. Traders and investors are getting frustrated with these routine falls as it takes a lot of emotional strength to hold stocks when the market is going against you.

Sensex fell 866.65 points, or 1.56%, to end the day at 54,835.58, and Nifty was down 271.40 points at 16,411.30. On one side the dollar rate went up while on the other side the stock market fell. Netizens shared memes; some reacted sadly by stating how the sudden fall in stock market has affected them.

One Twitter user said: "Back in my day if the stock market went down 1,000 points you'd be scraping brokers off the streets with a spatula."

Here's how netizens reacted:

When the stock market goes up:



"I don't need a job, I should retire to be a full-time investor"



When the stock market goes down:



"I am so lucky to have a job" — Dividend Growth Investor (@DividendGrowth) May 5, 2022

Could the stock market just please calm the f€£$k down for a week or two? pic.twitter.com/7fMTt5XncY — 💙 📖 Stefan G. Bucher (@StefanGBucher) May 5, 2022

$SHOP doubling down on SFN adds additional execution (and financial) risks. Agree core biz is performing better than what stock price suggests, but current market is not tolerating any uncertainty pic.twitter.com/jWRxxI9Ejw — Benjamin (@ConsumeOwnTech) May 5, 2022

The stock market today.

The Dow down 1375 pts at low.



The worst is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/03EcXRAv6Y — Lisa Muhammad 🌷 (@iamlisamuhammad) May 5, 2022

Cryptocurrency down, NFT down, stock market down ,inflation up, interest rates up pic.twitter.com/oJeiiwqA6D — bajankim (@bajankim) May 5, 2022

Main samajhta hu market down hai Deepinder bhaiya lekin aap katai penny stock ki shreni mai aana chah rahe hai kya? Thak gaya hu average karte karte bro. — Shubham Jain (@jshubh02) May 6, 2022

I wanted someone to go down on me

The stock market did 😭 — RJDP (@itsme_rjdp) May 6, 2022

Stock trader when the market goes down 2% in a month Vs Crypto trader when the market goes down 10% in a night. pic.twitter.com/7Y8aovLG7F — TryHards_io (@Tryhardsio) May 6, 2022

People should start investing in crypto then go to stocks...😂 pic.twitter.com/Rf8hT9yYK3 — Darkseid (@Darkseid1982) May 6, 2022

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:06 PM IST