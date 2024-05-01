 Tata Starbucks Opens First Store In Jammu: Coffee Lovers Share Reels On Social Media To Celebrate
Tata Starbucks opened its much-awaited store at the RC Tower on the Panama Chowk, Jammu, on April 30.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Tata Starbucks opened its much-awaited store at the RC Tower on the Panama Chowk, Jammu, on April 30. The locals were delighted to welcome the coffeehouse, which is known for its authentic flavours and rich feel. They celebrated its launch by visiting the premises and sipping the beverages on the menu.

It was learned that Starbucks opened its first outlet in Jammu with exciting offers and deals to attract customers. It promised coffee lovers to enjoy a Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer for the initial two days (April 30 and May 1).

Starbucks India announces launch

The grand announcement was also posted on the official Facebook page of Starbucks India. Their post, read, "We're bringing your favourite handcrafted beverages, delicious food, and the signature Starbucks ambience at RC Tower, Panama Chowk on 30th April. See ya at the store! (sic)"

Coffee lovers visit Starbucks in Jammu

On Day 1, coffee connoisseurs were seen rushing to the store to enjoy the vibe and treat themselves with some great coffee options. They shared several videos on social media to inform others about Starbucks having come to their hometown. With happiness and joy, they filmed themselves entering the recently-opened coffeehouse and giving a shout out to the food and beverages served there.

What's in the store?

A sneak peek into their menu suggests the availability of Mocha Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, Iced Hibiscus Tea, Creamy Spinach & Corn Pocket, Classic Cinnamon Swirl, Double Egg Bagel, and Chilli Chicken English Muffin.

They also had in stock rare blends and single-origin products for sale, including India Estate Blend, Sumatra, Blonde Expresso, and Espresso Roast. The shelves displayed a range of classic Starbucks cups alongside the limited-edition drinkware designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

A look at the interiors

As we know, Starbucks is also praised for its appealing ambience and vibe, its Jammu store featured a stunning artwork of two tigers. The beautiful painting added to the aesthetic woody interiors of the coffee shop.

The buzz about Starbucks in Jammu has been going on for a while, and people have been anticipating it since late 2023. Earlier, the date of the opening was believed to be February 2024, but finally, the wait has come to an end and the coffee store is now open in the region.

