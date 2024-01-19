 Starbucks India & Manish Malhotra Announce Collab To Launch Limited-Edition Drinkware At 390 Coffee Shops PAN India
FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Starbucks India & Manish Malhotra Collab

Popular coffeehouse and fashion label have come together to launch a limited-edition collection blending coffee and fashion. Starbucks India and Manish Malhotra announced their one-of-a-kind collaboration in India to launch an exclusive lifestyle drinkware collection at all 390 Starbucks stores in the country available this January onwards. This resonates with the coffee brand’s philosophy of elevating everyday moments of the coffee-drinking experience, tailored to consumers and through the lens of the ace couturier’s signature craftsmanship.

What's the limited-edited collection all about? It has to offer customers artistically crafted mugs and merchandise ranging from Rs 850. Each piece reportedly comes along with a personalised note by the fashion designer.

- 2 reusable cups for everyday beverages at Rs 850

- Stoneware ceramic mugs with a gold luxor foiling in a matte finish at Rs 2,100

- Double-walled and vacuum-sealed steel tumblers at INR 2900

Commenting on the collaboration, renowned designer Manish Malhotra mentions taking inspiration from the craftsmanship of Kashmir and says, “My aim was to design something deeply rooted in India while complementing the iconic tradition that Starbucks is renowned for. Kashmir holds a special place in my heart, serving as both a personal connection and a cornerstone of my brands' identity.”

“At TATA Starbucks, we have always believed in the power of design, art and community in sharing elevated experiences for coffee-lovers across India. We hope this collaboration elevates our consumers' daily cup of coffee with Manish Malhotra’s inimitable design language,” adds Sushant Dash, CEO of TATA Starbucks.

Edited and published by Swarna Srikanth

