Mumbai: Aroma, ambience and the aha sip! India's first-ever Starbucks Reserve Store to complete a month soon | Swarna Srikanth/ FPJ

Tata Starbucks, one of the premium coffee destinations, unveiled their first-ever Reserve bar in India at Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai. Before it completes a month of serving coffee aficionados, Sushant Dash, CEO, Starbucks India, told us that the customer footfall the outlet is witnessing is great as coffee aficionados have found their favourite destination to enjoy the exclusive range of coffee beans and brew.

If you haven't travelled to the landscapes offering the best coffee or having the best farms of its kind, Tata Starbucks has done the needful. It promises to brew and serve some of the most exquisite and rarest coffees in the world, including Bolivia Sol de la ManÞana, Rwanda Sholi, and Sumatra Kerinci among others.

Extensive Starbucks Reserve Store coffee range on display | Swarna Srikanth/ FPJ

If you are in for a black coffee, you may enjoy the flavor and feel of Reserve Shakerato Bianco, as recommended by Sushant Dash. You can also choose from Starbucks Reserve Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha and Sparkling Espresso with Mint and Cortado. Do check out their Reserve Hazelnut Bianco Latte which comes with a beautiful dressing.

The secret to getting the most of the drink begins with appreciating the look, followed by delightful aroma and refreshing taste. In addition, the regular Coffee bean of the day secures a safe place at this newly opened outlet as well. Interestingly, you can also learn the art of brewing and customising your own coffee from their staff members.

We learn that coffee bars at this outlet are used differently to preserve its essence. “Preparation is also unique as it is prepared with the expertise of coffee masters, keeping in mind that the beans are purchased from the best farms and roasted in small lots. Unlike most flavour-infused coffees, which are also high on sugar, we have less-sweet used in our preparation," says Yaksh Shree, one of the staff members at the Starbucks Reserve, who masters the art of coffee roasting. She recommends America Con Panna, a two shots espresso coated with a thick creamy layer, for espresso lovers.

Apart from their extensive beverage menu, you can try relishing a bite of the freshly baked butter croissant and delightful cherry tart.

Freshly baked butter croissant and delightful cherry tart | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ

The revamped look of the outlet steals off the previous vintage glory and boosts a vibrant and youthful mural art created by Mumbai-based artists, Sonal Vasave and Makarand Narkar. The digitally-enabled art comes to life when customers scan the available QR code. The center stage is a shoutout to the creative approach of renowned architect and artist Ankon Mitra’s undulating sculpture reminiscent of clouds. Apart from the meticulous aesthetics, the outlet boasts several murals reflecting nature's elements.

Sonal Vasave and Makarand Narkar's mural art at the seating area | FPJ

Center stage art by Ankon Mitra | FPJ

From a pleasant ambiance to delectable food, the new Starbucks outlet makes for a perfect place for your work discussions or a casual friends' get together.