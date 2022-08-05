Danger alert? 'Do not ask sukka puri' caution board placed near electricity circuit box goes viral

Panipuri or golgappa lovers can't just enjoy the delicacy without the finishing touch of a sukka puri. How about being denied the last yummy bite of salt and flavour? A board suggesting that extra sukka puri or any other chat would be charged likely is going viral on social media. The placing of the message by a chat vendor is too apt to tickle the caution factor in a witty way.
The board that read ''Do not ask sukka puri'' hung next to an electricity circuit box which carried the danger symbol. It subtly spread the message that it could a potential harm to ask for another free sukka puri from the chat vendor. The words on the notice later read "Anything extra will be charged." The witty post has amused netizens and tickled their laughter bones. The image was shared on Twitter to create hilarious vibes.
Foodies could very well relatable to pun and position of the disclaimer. People were saddened over the communication that can't fingerlick a sukka puri at the end of yummy munchies. Some even suggested to not try the chat from there for it not offering the best part of the experience - a namkeen snack-worthy sukka chat.
