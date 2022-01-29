Watch video: Street food vendor prepares golgappa ice cream with aloo, chutney; netizens say 'ye kya ho gaya'

A food blogging channel, the Great Indian Foodie, shared a video on Instagram in which a we could see the preparation of ice cream with golgappa, aloo and chutney.

Icecream season never ends, it is definite mood maker, However, this one is a bit different. Not sure if you would want to try it, but not everyone likes to experiment with new combinations to their favorite delicacy.

The video began with the chaatwala stuffing a couple of golgappas with traditional ingredients like aloo, chhole and lots of chutney. Later, some cream was crushed, rolled and mixed to the panipuri dish.

Watch video, here:

Since posted a day ago, the video has gathered over 200K views, 6K likes and several comments. Netizens were disgusted with the fusion, they wrote, "please no", "uff, stop this", "ye kya ho gaya" ...

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:51 PM IST