Pilot's 'Drunk' Behaviour Gets Dallas-Tokyo Japan Airlines Flight Cancelled

Dallas: A Japan Airlines flight scheduled to ferry 157 passengers from Dallas to Tokyo last Tuesday was cancelled after its pilot was noted to be "to drunk to fly." The official ended up drinking too much on a night at a hotel lounge with his colleagues, which made him unfit to enter the cabin for a morning departure. It was reported that the pilot was not only intoxicated but also involved in disorderly behaviour on the premises, which prompted the hotel staffer to alert the police.

The cops arrived and issued a stern warning to the pilot, but it is unclear whether the pilot was penalised by the airline for the act.

The matter didn't allow the flight to take off as the expected pilot was drunk and an alternative was unable to do so at the moment. The passengers were accommodated on another flights.

However, unless the news broke out in the local media, flyers were unaware of the exact reason why their flight didn't take off. According to reports, Japan Airlines quoted the reason of the crews facing "health issues," which lead to the flight cancellation.

The airline sincerely apologised to the customers and mentioned it would "thoroughly implement measures to prevent any recurrence" of the incident and "work to restore trust in our airline."