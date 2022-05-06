e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Did Harsh Goenka just taunt Indian politicians on Twitter? Here's how netizens reacted

The industrialist took to Twitter to share an image

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

(Image source: RPG enterprises)
It's not the first time that the netizens are angry or making fun of the Indian politicians.

In the recent tweet, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an image.

In the Image, it shows the comparison between good police and bad police, good doctors and bad doctors, good and bad ministers, and good and bad politicians. The vector of people on the bad side was less as comparison to right I.e good side but on politics column it was vice-versa. There were more people on the bad side than on good. He captioned the image "Agree?" This made netizens angry.

The tweet went viral which made the netizens react. Netizens flooded the twitter with comments. Many found it extremely false and strongly disagreed, while some agreed to the tweet.

This tweet raised many questions like "aren't ministers politicians too?" and "Where do you find so many good police and so many good ministers?"

While one of the user commented "Is it not logically flawed. Because ministers are subset of politicians, and if majority of politicians are bad, it is highly unlikely that most of the ministers are good".

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:07 PM IST