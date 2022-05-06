Did Harsh Goenka just taunt Indian politicians on Twitter? Here's how netizens reacted

It's not the first time that the netizens are angry or making fun of the Indian politicians.

In the recent tweet, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an image.

In the Image, it shows the comparison between good police and bad police, good doctors and bad doctors, good and bad ministers, and good and bad politicians. The vector of people on the bad side was less as comparison to right I.e good side but on politics column it was vice-versa. There were more people on the bad side than on good. He captioned the image "Agree?" This made netizens angry.

The tweet went viral which made the netizens react. Netizens flooded the twitter with comments. Many found it extremely false and strongly disagreed, while some agreed to the tweet.

This tweet raised many questions like "aren't ministers politicians too?" and "Where do you find so many good police and so many good ministers?"

While one of the user commented "Is it not logically flawed. Because ministers are subset of politicians, and if majority of politicians are bad, it is highly unlikely that most of the ministers are good".

Here's how netizens reacted:

Why isn't there the category called good n bad corporates — #Jashn e Riwaz (@dipsticktest) May 6, 2022

Not at all...In India for all categories, we have more on the bad side and only rare ones on the good side. For Politicians, Ministers and Police...Zero on the Good side. — MarioBros (@GabZucma) May 5, 2022

Advertisement

But only two should be in the right hand section of the last row! pic.twitter.com/ScpOvONktc — Gururaj Kalyani (@GururajKalyani) May 6, 2022

I think the last scenario is applicable to the Ministers as well

For all others, in complete agreement👍 — Ravi R Saigal (@RaviRSaigal1) May 5, 2022

Up to 3rd level it was agreeable sir, however greater "good minister" is not possible if there is greater "bad politician". We need a +ve selection criteria for being minister. — Som Bose (@SoumyajitB1) May 6, 2022

Advertisement

You did not mention about the business men? Why because you are from that group? — Sunil (@Sunil01586553) May 6, 2022

Police, doctors, ministers, politicians, all in the left hand side are more. — अतिक्रुर (@iamatikrur) May 5, 2022

Advertisement

No

People get the politicians they deserve

In a democracy, one should never crib about the fact that we don't have good politicians.

If you are not willing to participate in democracy, then be ready to be governed by inferiors.

But I believe journalists participate in democracy. — Aryan Chand (@AryanAnimations) May 6, 2022

A big NO...

To put the blame only on politicians or police is an easy option...Why no businessmen or industrialists in your tweet? Do you think they are always good? — Sushil Tuteja (@sushiltuteja) May 5, 2022

There are a lot of bad ministers that come to power as people tend to vote based on party and not on candidate.. — Aditya Hari Rao Sharma (@Aditya1925623) May 5, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:07 PM IST