Shah Rukh's hosts diplomats at Mannat. Pictures go viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted the consuls general of several countries, including France and Canada, at his home 'Mannat'. Here's what they said about him.

Diedrah Kelly, Canada’s consul general, shared pictures on Twitter with the caption: "I understand the charm that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the (world emoji). Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk and @gaurikhan for your warm welcome. I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada Film Industry."

Alan Gemmell, UK trade commissioner for South Asia and deputy high commissioner for western India, shared an image. "Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight - and far so many great movies! great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @edinburghuni awarded an honorary doctorate!!!)," the caption read.

Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, consul general of France, also tweeted a picture with the caption: "Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan."

Shah Rukh will soon be seen in 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki, which will be released in 2023.

Have a look at the tweets:

I understand the charm ✨that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the🌏.



Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome.🙏😊

I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the 🇨🇦 Film Industry. pic.twitter.com/gVNNrb2lB1 — Diedrah Kelly (@DiedrahKelly) May 6, 2022

Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight - and for so many great movies! Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @EdinburghUni awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!). pic.twitter.com/76ITaUlsM4 — Alan Gemmell (@alangemmell) May 5, 2022

Advertisement

Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest 🇫🇷 award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the 🇮🇳Shah of #Bollywood ! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/RZe0oUI7wp — Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet (@SereCharlet) May 5, 2022

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:05 PM IST