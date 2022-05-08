Watch: Dad reacts to kids giving him a surprise, wins hearts on the internet

No amount of words can describe the feeling of losing your beloved pet and nothing seems to make sense when you miss your loyal and cute companion.

Recently, a video went viral in which a man was gifted with a kitten who looks exactly like his old kitten because his old kitten died. This sweet gesture has left netizen feeling overwhelmed.

In the video, the man is seen surrounded by kids when they handed him a box. He looks at the box in confusion until he opened it. A bright smile appeared on his face when he saw what was inside. He held that kitten in his hands and gave her a kiss on the forehead. He is seen playing peekaboo with her.

He even slept with him on the couch so he wouldn't be alone or scared of dark" reads the text on the video.

The clip was shared by goodnews_movement with a caption: "This father recently lost his cat that he loved very much was very attached to. His family decided to gift him a kitten and his reaction is adorable. Wait till the end, video gets better and better."

The video was uploaded on Instagram a day ago and since then it has been watched almost 2 million times and had received 164k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 06:53 PM IST