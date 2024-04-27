VIDEO: Kashmir Student Activist Launches FIR Against PhysicsWallah For Screening Video Depicting 'Obscene Scenes' In Class

Screengrab from X | @AaqibBhat/X

Aaqib Bhat, a student and activist in Kashmir, has launched an FIR against the Srinagar branch of PhysicsWallah, one of India's top online ed-tech platforms that provides affordable learning experience for students for exam categories ranging from IIT JEE exam, NEET exam, Defence exam, Govt job exam and CA exam, for screening a video in its class.

Bhat says that the video depicts obscene scenes, which he considers a blatant disregard for decency and education. "Such things have no place in Kashmir", he says.

On X, Bhat shared a video of a mashup of the song 'Ik Vaari Aa' from the 2017 film Raabta, in which actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are seen engaging in an intimate scene. The video in question was allegedly broadcast during a PhysicsWallah class at Srinagar.

On X, Bhat says that PhysicsWallah suggests that entertainment is crucial in a learning environment, but instead display 'obscene scenes' in the name of education. "Shouldn't the institute get banned here?", he asks on X.

Must watch his clarification!!



PW EXPOSED!! https://t.co/QdwAL4G8AX — Aaqib Bhat (@AaqibBhat03) April 26, 2024

A commenter points out that the teacher in the class can be seen raising the volume of the video in question, highlighting that it was deliberately played in class. Another commenter asks: "Why is the Srinagar administration silent?".

A commentator, while blaming the teacher, says that the teacher, who had control of the smart board, can be clearly seen opening the browser and playing the video. "How is PhysicsWallah responsible for telecasting the video", he asks, saying that calling Bhat's FIR an action meant to dishonor the PhysicsWallah branch at Srinagar,

Responding to the comment, Bhat counters: "Where is the PW management amidst all this? Why the silence? Why haven't they stepped forward to clarify their stance and address the matter?

According to latest updates, Aadil Kashmiri, who taught at the PhysicsWallah branch at Srinagar has left the institution. In a post on X, he said, "I am no more a part of PhysicsWallah. I condemn the content shown to innocent students".