Watch: Motorcyclist reacts to getting hit by car, leaving netizens in awe

Accidents happen all the time. Some are major while others are minor but some people tend to get angry and create a scene after being slightly hit by a vehicle which resulted in no harm to anyone, but what this young gentleman did has left everyone feeling amazed.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which a man was seen hugging the woman who accidently hit him by her car. This has left netizens appreciating his kindness.

In the video, a man get off his bike and started walking towards the woman who accidently hit him by her car. She was shocked and shaken after the incident took place. Instead of getting angry or frustrated on her the gentleman goes and hugs her, pats her on back and confronts her to calm her down. This heart-warming video of his gesture has left netizens in awe.

This clip was uploaded by goodnews_movement on Instagram with a caption: "This guy was just hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.

In one of the most incredible displays of kindness I've witnessed, rather than freak out at the driver, his first instinct was to go over and console the young woman who was visibly shaken from the experience @alathrop821."

The video was shared few hours back and since then it has been watched 2 Million times and had received 13k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:42 PM IST