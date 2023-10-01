 WATCH: Dance Lover Vibes To Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol;' Video Goes Viral With 6.5 Million Views
A video of a dance lover energetically recreating the dance number from Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol' has surfaced online and gone viral. It has attracted a whopping 6.5 million views on Instagram, continuing to impress many more netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Are you excited for Navratri inorder to flaunt and enjoy the festival with your Garba skills? While some might have started practicing iconic steps to nail the Garba night, here's a video to take inspiration from. A video of a dance lover energetically recreating the dance number from Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol' has surfaced online and gone viral. It has attracted a whopping 6.5 million views on Instagram, continuing to impress many more netizens.

The dance reel was shared by an Instagram user named Kreethi who recreated the vibe from the Deepika-Ranveer film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.' Kreethi was seen dressed in a costume similar to the actress as she set the stage on fire with her performance.

Performance wins hearts

Her dance and sync were appreciated by netizens. The comments section saw 'heart' and 'fire' emojis to cheer the dancer. "It was very good synchronization," read a comment, while another said, "The amount of practice that must have went behind this beautiful performance 👏 hats off (sic)"

