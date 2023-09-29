Viral Video: Instagram's Kokilaben Dances To Retro Beat 'Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye' (WATCH ) | Instagram

A video of Instagram influencer Nandita Shrivastava a.k.a 'Kokilaben' has gone viral on the content-sharing site. It shows her grooving to the retro beat 'Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye.' While sharing the dance reel online, she captioned it to read: "Kyunki Gopi chali gai to ghar se kisko nikalegi Kokilaben (If Gopi is gone, whom will Kokilaben remove out from their house)." Even if these words didn't have much to do with her dance performance, they reminded people how Nandita went viral as a doppelganger of the popular character from the Hindi TV serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.' WATCH VIDEO

Viral video impresses netizens

The dancer who hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand is an internet sensation with more than two million subscribers on YouTube and one million on Instagram. She is known for her resemblance with the daily soap opera character 'Kokilaben.' However, she tried relating the caption to her dance calling it a reaction to sending daughter-in-law Gopi out of their house several times in the serial. "Gopi ko 1430000 bar ghar se nikalne ke baad Kokilaben."

Since being shared on Instagram earlier this week, the dance reel gained nearly 60,000 views. The comments section was flooded with netizens praising her confident and energetic dance moves in the viral video. People also expressed their love and affection towards her as they said, "Love you didi (Love you sister)."

