Telangana: Khairatabad Ganesha Gets Special Farewell By On-Duty Cop; His Dance During Ganpati Visarjan Goes Viral | X (Formerly Twitter)

Hyderabad: A video from the Visarjan of Khairatabad Ganesha which is one of the iconic pandals in India marking the Ganpati Utsav every year has surfaced online. It shows one of the on-duty cops enjoying the vibe and dancing at his best at the Ganesh Visarjan. WATCH VIDEO

Visuals from Khairatabad Ganesh Visarjan

Similar scenes showing police officials enjoying the festive event with the general public surfaced online. In the footages, uniform-clad Hyderabad police officers were seen dancing to the lively songs played during the Ganesh immersion ceremony of the popular Khairatabad Ganesha.

About Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal

While most people find the Ganesh Utsav synonymous to Mumbai, one can't miss noting the popular pandal in the southern state of India which attracts hundreds and thousands of devotees. The Khairatabad Mahaganpati is reportedly one of the most visited Ganesh pandals during the Hindu festival. It is said that the idol here is worshipped for a span of eleven days, followed by a Shobhayatra before immersion on Anant Chaturdashi.

In 2019, it was termed the country's tallest idol. The 61-feet-tall Ganesha weighed nearly 50 tonnes. However, the pandal dates back to its first Ganpati Bappa in 1954 which was a small one ranging to one foot. Year by year the size of the idol increased to a stunning 60-feet projection in 2014.

