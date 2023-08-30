Viral Video: Dholak Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Rajinikanth Song 'Kaavaalaa' Is Something You Can't Miss

The 'Kaavaalaa' song has become a global trend with several people recreating the dance moves and sharing it online. While some might argue that it's next to impossible to stay back from dancing when the peppy song is played, however, we have come across a viral video pertaining to the popular song which is not about dancing but its music. A fan of the song from Tamannaah Bhatia & Rajinikanth's Jailer gave a dholak score to the existing music. Netizens believe that the dholak version of the much-loved beat 'Kaavaalaa' is something one can't scroll or miss.

WATCH VIDEO

Dholak Version of 'Kaavaalaa'

Identified as Sasi, the music artist impresses viewers with his performance on the instrument. As soon as the song plays in his background, he plays his fingers on the dholak to vibe to the trending song. In a unique way, unlike how most danced to the song, Sasi tried to give the music track some more magic with his skills.

Since being shared earlier this month, the footage has attracted more than six lakh views. The comments section saw praises coming in for the instrumentalist. "It's an amazing talent bro, keep rock on," said an Instagram user, while another wrote, "Super bro." Clap and fire emojis surfaced in the comments sections as people encouraged his talent and appreciated his work.

Check comments below

Read Also Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils Hindi Version Of Viral Tamil Hit Kaavaalaa From Her Upcoming Film Jailer

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)