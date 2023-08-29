Viral Video: Canada Celebrates Onam 2023 In 'Jailer' Style, Dances To Trending Song 'Kaavaalaa' | X (formerly known as Twitter)

The 10-day Malayalam festival of Onam ends today (August 29), and the last day of the occasion is being observed with great celebrations across the globe. The Indian diaspora in Canada was seen vibing to Onam 2023 and observing the festival with great joy. In a video that went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), we could see young men and women dressed in traditional attires dancing together. They don't perform to a folk song pertaining to Onam but rather choose to groove on the trending dance number from the Indian film 'Jailer.' Yes, you guessed it right if you said 'Kaavaalaa.' WATCH VIDEO

