 Kaavaalaa Dance Trend: Video Of School Boys Grooving To Popular Song From 'Jailer' Goes Viral
The video shows boys dressed in uniform recreating the steps of the dance number purportedly on the school playground.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

What's trending on the internet today? Reels over reels have surfaced online capturing people dancing to the popular song from Tamannaah Bhatia and Superstar Rajnikanth's film 'Jailer.' Yes, you guessed it right - the Kaavaalaa song which has already made you hum the tune and sing "Vaa Nu Kavalaiya...Ra Ra Ra Ra."

A video of a group of schoolboys vibing to the hit song has gone viral. And, the dance reel is winning hearts on Instagram. The video shows boys dressed in uniform recreating the steps of the dance number purportedly on the school playground. They energetically and happily performed, nailing the hook steps with utmost perfection. WATCH VIDEO

article-image

Netizens react

The dance video was shared on Instagram earlier this August. Since then, it has caught several eyeballs and won praise. Netizens commented with 'clap/applause' emojis to laud the dance performance of the boys. So far, the footage has gathered more than 33 million views and three million likes.

article-image

Check out the original video below

The original song is an amazing work by music artists Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander along with the choreography of Jani Master. 

article-image

