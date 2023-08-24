WATCH: Passengers Dance On 'Kaavaalaa' Song During Train Journey; Video Goes Viral

"Vaa Nu Kavalaiya...Ra Ra Ra Ra," these lyrics have become a part of our daily lives as they make it to our social media feeds each day. With thousands of internet users grooving to the trending song and sharing it online, the dance beat has gone viral. The filmy beat which originally has Tamannaah Bhatia and Superstar Rajnikanth on the screen from their movie 'Jailer,' has impressed dance lovers with its energetic hook steps.

Of the many videos shared on Instagram vibing to this dance trend, here's one that has caught the attention of several netizens and hit nearly three million views on the content-sharing platform. It records a group of friends on a train trip enjoying the much-loved 'Kaavaalaa' song next to their seats.

Netizens react

While most comments praised the girls enjoying the song and vibing to the Instagram trend, others asked whether the other passengers agreed to film the reel and indirectly get captured on camera, or if it was a nuisance for co-travellers. "Ticket ke saath free entertainment," a user commented, while another slammed it by saying, "What is this...Now train is dance baar?"

